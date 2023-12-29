Who's Playing

Dillard University Bleu Devils @ Tulane Green Wave

Current Records: Dillard University 0-1, Tulane 8-3

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana

What to Know

The Dillard University Bleu Devils will wrap up 2023 with a road trip to face off against the Tulane Green Wave at 2:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Dillard University had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They were completely outmatched by the Bulldogs on the road and fell 105-65. Dillard University was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 62-25.

Dillard University struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as La. Tech racked up 19 assists.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Tulane last Friday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Patriots by a score of 69-66. It was the first time this season that Tulane let down their fans at home.

Sion James put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 17 points along with five assists and three steals.

The Bleu Devils' loss dropped their record down to 0-1. As for the Green Wave, their defeat ended an eight-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 8-3.