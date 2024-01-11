Who's Playing

FAU Owls @ Tulane Green Wave

Current Records: FAU 11-4, Tulane 10-4

When: Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN2

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the Tulane Green Wave and the FAU Owls are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 11th at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

After soaring to 84 points the game before, Tulane faltered in their game on Saturday. They took a 70-56 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Mean Green. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Tulane has scored all season.

The losing side was boosted by Collin Holloway, who scored 17 points along with five rebounds.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Tulane struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored FAU on Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the 49ers by a score of 70-68. The close matchup was extra heartbreaking for FAU, who almost overcame a 17 point deficit.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Johnell Davis, who scored 20 points. Nick Boyd was another key contributor, scoring 19 points.

The Green Wave's defeat dropped their record down to 10-4. As for the Owls, their defeat dropped their record down to 11-4.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Thursday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Tulane hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 86.9 points per game. However, it's not like FAU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.