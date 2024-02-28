Who's Playing

North Texas Mean Green @ Tulane Green Wave

Current Records: North Texas 14-12, Tulane 13-13

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the Tulane Green Wave and the North Texas Mean Green are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 28th at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Tulane's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 78-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Blazers.

Despite the loss, Tulane had strong showings from Sion James, who scored 13 points along with five rebounds, and Kevin Cross, who scored 18 points. Cross didn't help Tulane's cause all that much against the Pirates last Sunday but the same can't be said for this match.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but the Mean Green had to settle for a 64-62 defeat against the Roadrunners on Saturday. North Texas has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Green Wave have been struggling recently as they've lost seven of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-13 record this season. As for the Mean Green, their defeat dropped their record down to 14-12.

Tulane opened the new year with a less-than-successful 70-56 loss to the Mean Green. Will Tulane have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

North Texas won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.