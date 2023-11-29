Who's Playing

Prairie View Panthers @ Tulane Green Wave

Current Records: Prairie View 4-2, Tulane 4-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

After two games on the road, Tulane is heading back home. They will take on the Prairie View Panthers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Thursday, the Green Wave had just enough and edged the Golden Bears out 84-81.

Meanwhile, Prairie View entered their tilt with Eastern Kentucky with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Panthers walked away with a 76-64 win over the Colonels last Tuesday. That's two games straight that Prairie View has won by exactly 12 points.

Not only did both teams in this Wednesday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Going forward, Tulane is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14.5 points. Prairie View might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Tulane have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 29.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Prairie View struggles in that department as they've been even better at 40.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Tulane is a big 14.5-point favorite against Prairie View, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Green Wave, as the game opened with the Green Wave as a 13-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 156.5 points.

Series History

Tulane won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.