Who's Playing

Rice Owls @ Tulane Green Wave

Current Records: Rice 6-7, Tulane 9-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $5.00

What to Know

Rice has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Rice Owls and the Tulane Green Wave will face off in an American Athletic battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. Coming off a loss in a game Rice was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Two weeks ago, the Owls ended up a good deal behind the Ragin Cajuns and lost 84-67.

Despite the defeat, Rice had strong showings from Max Fiedler, who scored 18 points along with five rebounds, and Keanu Dawes, who scored 18 points along with seven rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Fiedler has scored all season.

Tulane has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four games by 21 points or more this season. They simply couldn't be stopped on Friday as they easily beat the Bleu Devils 94-64 at home. The over/under was set at 158.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The Owls' loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 6-7. As for the Green Wave, their win bumped their record up to 9-3.

Wednesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Rice have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Tulane, though, as they've been averaging only 33.1 rebounds per game. Given Rice's sizeable advantage in that area, Tulane will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

Tulane is a big 8.5-point favorite against Rice, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Green Wave as a 8-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 163 points.

