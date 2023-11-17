Who's Playing

Sacramento State Hornets @ Tulane Green Wave

Current Records: Sacramento State 1-2, Tulane 2-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

What to Know

The Sacramento State Hornets will head out on the road to face off against the Tulane Green Wave at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 24 more assists than your opponent, a fact Sacramento State proved on Tuesday. They steamrolled past the Pioneers 128-66 at home. With that win, Sacramento State brought their scoring average up to 88 points per game.

We saw a pretty high 159.5-over/under line set for Tulane's previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They enjoyed a cozy 88-71 win over the Demons last Thursday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Tulane.

Tulane's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Kevin Cross led the charge by scoring 23 points along with 8 rebounds and 6 assists. Another player making a difference was Kolby King, who scored 20 points along with 4 steals.

Their wins bumped the Hornets to 1-2 and the Green Wave to 2-0.

Sacramento State is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Sacramento State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 88 points per game. However, it's not like Tulane struggles in that department as they've been even better at 89.5 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Tulane is a big 10.5-point favorite against Sacramento State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Green Wave as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 152.5 points.

