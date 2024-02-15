Who's Playing

Current Records: SMU 17-7, Tulane 13-10

When: Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the SMU Mustangs and the Tulane Green Wave are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 15th at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. SMU is coming into the match hot, having won their last four games.

SMU proved they can win big on Wednesday (they won by 26) but on Sunday they proved they can win the close ones too. They had just enough and edged the Mean Green out 71-68.

Ja'Heim Hudson and Jalen Smith were among the main playmakers for SMU as the former scored 14 points and the latter scored 14 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but Tulane and the Tigers didn't disappoint and broke past the 167 point over/under on Sunday. The Green Wave fell 90-78 to the Tigers.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Sion James, who almost dropped a double-double on 12 points and nine rebounds. Kevin Cross was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with eight rebounds and five assists.

The Mustangs pushed their record up to 17-7 with that victory, which was their eighth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 81.0 points per game. As for the Green Wave, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-10 record this season.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Thursday as SMU and the Green Wave are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. SMU hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.2 points per game. However, it's not like Tulane struggles in that department as they've been averaging 84.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

SMU didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Green Wave in their previous meeting last Thursday, but they still walked away with a 80-76 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for SMU since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

SMU has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Tulane.