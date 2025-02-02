Who's Playing

Tulsa Golden Hurricane @ Tulane Green Wave

Current Records: Tulsa 9-12, Tulane 11-9

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Tulsa has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Tulane Green Wave will face off in an American Athletic battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. The two teams are at an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but likely not for long.

Last Wednesday, Tulsa couldn't handle UAB and fell 78-68. The Golden Hurricane have struggled against the Blazers recently, as the game was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Dwon Odom put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 7 for 10 en route to 17 points plus eight rebounds and seven assists. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in offensive rebounds (five). Isaiah Barnes, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from long range.

Even though they lost, Tulsa smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in four consecutive games.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 82 points the game before, Tulane faltered in their contest on Thursday. They fell 68-56 to Memphis. The match marked the Green Wave's lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

Despite the defeat, Tulane had strong showings from Rowan Brumbaugh, who earned 19 points along with seven rebounds, and Kaleb Banks, who had 14 points in addition to five rebounds and two blocks. Brumbaugh's performance made up for a slower game against Rice on Saturday.

Tulsa's loss dropped their record down to 9-12. As for Tulane, their defeat ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 11-9.

Tulsa came up short against Tulane when the teams last played back in January of 2024, falling 94-87. Can Tulsa avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Tulane and Tulsa both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.