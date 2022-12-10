Who's Playing

Buffalo @ Tulane

Current Records: Buffalo 5-4; Tulane 5-3

What to Know

The Tulane Green Wave will take on the Buffalo Bulls at 11:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at State Farm Arena. Buffalo should still be riding high after a victory, while the Green Wave will be looking to get back in the win column.

Tulane entered their game against the Fordham Rams on Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Tulane was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 95-90 to Fordham. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for Tulane to swallow was that they had been favored by 11 points coming into the matchup. Despite the loss, they had strong showings from guard Jalen Cook, who had 25 points and five assists, and forward Kevin Cross, who had 25 points along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Bulls took their contest at home on Tuesday with ease, bagging a 91-53 win over the St. John Fisher Cardinals.

The Green Wave are now 5-3 while Buffalo sits at 5-4. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Tulane enters the matchup with only five steals given up per game on average, good for 21st best in college basketball. But Buffalo comes into the contest boasting the 19th most steals per game in college basketball at ten. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 11:30 a.m. ET

Saturday at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.