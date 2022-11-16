Who's Playing

Charleston Southern @ Tulane

Current Records: Charleston Southern 1-1; Tulane 2-0

What to Know

The Tulane Green Wave have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 16 at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. The Green Wave will be strutting in after a victory while Charleston Southern will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Tulane had enough points to win and then some against the McNeese State Cowboys this past Friday, taking their contest 75-58.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Charleston Southern this past Thursday, and boy were they were right. Their painful 82-56 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes might stick with them for a while. Claudell Harris Jr. wasn't much of a difference maker for Charleston Southern; Harris Jr. finished with 12 points on 6-for-16 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.

Charleston Southern's defeat took them down to 1-1 while Tulane's win pulled them up to 2-0. We'll see if Charleston Southern can steal the Green Wave's luck or if Tulane records another victory instead.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.