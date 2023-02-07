Who's Playing

Cincinnati @ Tulane

Current Records: Cincinnati 16-8; Tulane 15-7

What to Know

The Tulane Green Wave are 2-8 against the Cincinnati Bearcats since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Tuesday. Tulane and Cincinnati will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Green Wave escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Memphis Tigers by the margin of a single free throw, 90-89. Guard Jalen Cook (25 points) was the top scorer for Tulane. This also makes it three games in a row in which Jalen Cook has had at least three steals.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati was able to grind out a solid victory over the UCF Knights this past Saturday, winning 73-64. Cincinnati relied on the efforts of forward Viktor Lakhin, who had 20 points in addition to eight rebounds, and guard David DeJulius, who had 19 points and seven assists.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Green Wave are expected to win a tight contest. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The wins brought Tulane up to 15-7 and the Bearcats to 16-8. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Tulane ranks 13th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 9.4 on average. But Cincinnati comes into the matchup boasting the 20th fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 5.2. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Green Wave are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bearcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cincinnati have won eight out of their last ten games against Tulane.