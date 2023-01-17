Who's Playing

Houston @ Tulane

Current Records: Houston 17-1; Tulane 12-5

What to Know

The Tulane Green Wave have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the #1 Houston Cougars and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 17 of 2018. Tulane and the Cougars will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. The Green Wave are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Tulane was able to grind out a solid victory over the UCF Knights this past Saturday, winning 77-69. It was another big night for Tulane's guard Jaylen Forbes, who had 27 points in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Houston beat the South Florida Bulls 83-77 this past Wednesday. Houston's guard Marcus Sasser did his thing and shot 6-for-12 from downtown and finished with 31 points.

The wins brought the Green Wave up to 12-5 and the Cougars to 17-1. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Tulane ranks 18th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 81.9 on average. But Houston comes into the contest boasting the fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 52.9. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Houston have won 13 out of their last 15 games against Tulane.