Who's Playing
Houston @ Tulane
Current Records: Houston 17-1; Tulane 12-5
What to Know
The Tulane Green Wave have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the #1 Houston Cougars and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 17 of 2018. Tulane and the Cougars will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. The Green Wave are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
Tulane was able to grind out a solid victory over the UCF Knights this past Saturday, winning 77-69. It was another big night for Tulane's guard Jaylen Forbes, who had 27 points in addition to six rebounds.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Houston beat the South Florida Bulls 83-77 this past Wednesday. Houston's guard Marcus Sasser did his thing and shot 6-for-12 from downtown and finished with 31 points.
The wins brought the Green Wave up to 12-5 and the Cougars to 17-1. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Tulane ranks 18th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 81.9 on average. But Houston comes into the contest boasting the fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 52.9. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Houston have won 13 out of their last 15 games against Tulane.
- Mar 12, 2022 - Houston 86 vs. Tulane 66
- Feb 23, 2022 - Houston 81 vs. Tulane 67
- Feb 02, 2022 - Houston 73 vs. Tulane 62
- Mar 12, 2021 - Houston 77 vs. Tulane 52
- Jan 28, 2021 - Houston 83 vs. Tulane 60
- Jan 09, 2021 - Houston 71 vs. Tulane 50
- Feb 06, 2020 - Houston 75 vs. Tulane 62
- Feb 17, 2019 - Houston 85 vs. Tulane 50
- Feb 11, 2018 - Houston 73 vs. Tulane 42
- Jan 17, 2018 - Tulane 81 vs. Houston 72
- Feb 08, 2017 - Houston 91 vs. Tulane 62
- Jan 24, 2017 - Houston 65 vs. Tulane 51
- Mar 11, 2016 - Tulane 72 vs. Houston 69
- Feb 17, 2016 - Houston 82 vs. Tulane 69
- Jan 05, 2016 - Houston 63 vs. Tulane 45