Who's Playing

Louisiana-Monroe @ Tulane

Current Records: Louisiana-Monroe 2-5; Tulane 4-2

What to Know

The Tulane Green Wave will look to defend their home court Monday against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at 7 p.m. ET. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

It looks like the Green Wave got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Wednesday as they fell 71-65 to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. Guard Sion James wasn't much of a difference maker for Tulane; James played for 34 minutes but put up just six points on 2-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, Louisiana-Monroe was just a bucket short of a win this past Saturday and fell 65-64 to the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds.

Tulane is the favorite in this one, with an expected 18.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past five games, so buyers beware.

Tulane is now 4-2 while Louisiana-Monroe sits at 2-5. The Green Wave don't typically stay down for long -- they're 1-0 after losses this year -- so the Warhawks (1-3 after losses) won't have an easy go of it.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Green Wave are a big 18.5-point favorite against the Warhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Green Wave as an 18-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.