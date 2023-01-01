Who's Playing

Memphis @ Tulane

Current Records: Memphis 11-3; Tulane 7-5

What to Know

The Memphis Tigers are 14-2 against the Tulane Green Wave since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Tigers and Tulane will face off in an American Athletic battle at 5 p.m. ET at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. The teams split their matchups last year, with Tulane winning the first 85-84 at home and Memphis taking the second 80-69.

Memphis beat the South Florida Bulls 93-86 on Thursday. Memphis' guard Kendric Davis did his thing and had 24 points and nine assists in addition to five steals.

Meanwhile, the Green Wave's 2022 ended with an 88-77 defeat against the Cincinnati Bearcats on Thursday. Tulane's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Jaylen Forbes, who had 20 points along with five rebounds, and forward Kevin Cross, who had 22 points and five assists in addition to eight boards.

The Tigers' victory brought them up to 11-3 while Tulane's defeat pulled them down to 7-5. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Memphis ranks 24th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 9.6 on average. But the Green Wave enter the contest with only 4.7 steals given up per game on average, good for fifth best in college basketball. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Memphis have won 14 out of their last 16 games against Tulane.