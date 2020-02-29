Watch Tulane vs. Memphis: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Tulane vs. Memphis basketball game
Who's Playing
Memphis @ Tulane
Current Records: Memphis 19-9; Tulane 12-16
What to Know
The Tulane Green Wave are 1-10 against the Memphis Tigers since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Tulane and Memphis will face off in an American Athletic battle at 8 p.m. ET at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.
The Green Wave were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 62-57 to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. Guard Teshaun Hightower (19 points) was the top scorer for Tulane.
Meanwhile, the Tigers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 58-53 to the SMU Mustangs. A silver lining for Memphis was the play of forward Precious Achiuwa, who had 17 points in addition to seven rebounds.
Tulane is now 12-16 while Memphis sits at 19-9. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Green Wave come into the game boasting the 10th fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 5.1. But Memphis ranks 19th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 8.1 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Tigers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Green Wave, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 138
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Memphis have won ten out of their last 11 games against Tulane.
- Dec 30, 2019 - Memphis 84 vs. Tulane 73
- Mar 14, 2019 - Memphis 83 vs. Tulane 68
- Feb 20, 2019 - Memphis 102 vs. Tulane 76
- Jan 13, 2019 - Memphis 83 vs. Tulane 79
- Feb 17, 2018 - Memphis 68 vs. Tulane 63
- Jan 09, 2018 - Memphis 96 vs. Tulane 89
- Mar 02, 2017 - Memphis 92 vs. Tulane 70
- Jan 08, 2017 - Memphis 80 vs. Tulane 59
- Mar 12, 2016 - Memphis 74 vs. Tulane 54
- Feb 13, 2016 - Tulane 94 vs. Memphis 87
- Dec 29, 2015 - Memphis 77 vs. Tulane 65
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Picks, predictions for Saturday's games
Our experts pick the winners of the Spartans vs. the Terrapins, Kentucky vs. Auburn and the...
-
Duke vs. Virginia odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Duke vs. Virginia matchup 10,000...
-
Kentucky vs. Auburn odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Kentucky vs. Auburn matchup 10,000...
-
Kansas vs. KSU odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Kansas vs. Kansas State matchup 10,000...
-
Villanova vs. Providence odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Villanova vs. Providence matchup...
-
Kentucky goes for SEC title vs. Auburn
Kentucky is playing for an SEC regular-season championship against Auburn on Saturday
-
No. 3 Kansas topples No. 1 Baylor
No. 3 Kansas goes on the road and snaps No. 1 Baylor's 23-game winning streak
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish