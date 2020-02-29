Watch Tulane vs. Memphis: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Memphis @ Tulane

Current Records: Memphis 19-9; Tulane 12-16

What to Know

The Tulane Green Wave are 1-10 against the Memphis Tigers since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Tulane and Memphis will face off in an American Athletic battle at 8 p.m. ET at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.

The Green Wave were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 62-57 to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. Guard Teshaun Hightower (19 points) was the top scorer for Tulane.

Meanwhile, the Tigers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 58-53 to the SMU Mustangs. A silver lining for Memphis was the play of forward Precious Achiuwa, who had 17 points in addition to seven rebounds.

Tulane is now 12-16 while Memphis sits at 19-9. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Green Wave come into the game boasting the 10th fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 5.1. But Memphis ranks 19th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 8.1 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: CBS Sports Network

Odds

The Tigers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Green Wave, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 138

Series History

Memphis have won ten out of their last 11 games against Tulane.