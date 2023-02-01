Who's Playing

SMU @ Tulane

Current Records: SMU 8-14; Tulane 13-7

What to Know

The Tulane Green Wave will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Tulane and the SMU Mustangs will face off in an American Athletic battle at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Green Wave didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Wichita State Shockers last Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 95-90 victory. Tulane relied on the efforts of guard Jaylen Forbes, who had 25 points, and guard Jalen Cook, who had 20 points and six assists in addition to nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, SMU came out on top in a nail-biter against the South Florida Bulls on Sunday, sneaking past 82-80. SMU got double-digit scores from five players: guard Zhuric Phelps (17), forward Efe Odigie (14), forward Samuell Williamson (13), forward Keon Ambrose-Hylton (11), and forward Stefan Todorovic (11).

Tulane is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 5-10 against the spread when favored.

The Green Wave are now 13-7 while the Mustangs sit at 8-14. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Tulane comes into the contest boasting the 20th most points per game in college basketball at 81.3. Less enviably, SMU has only been able to knock down 42% percent of their shots, which is the 41st lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against SMU.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Green Wave are a big 9-point favorite against the Mustangs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Green Wave as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

SMU have won ten out of their last 13 games against Tulane.