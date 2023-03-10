Who's Playing

Wichita State @ Tulane

Regular Season Records: Wichita State 17-14; Tulane 19-10

What to Know

The Tulane Green Wave and the Wichita State Shockers are set to clash at 9 p.m. ET March 10 at Dickies Arena in the second round of the American Athletic Conference Tournament. Tulane will be seeking to avenge the 83-76 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played February 26th.

The Green Wave escaped with a win on Sunday against the Temple Owls by the margin of a single free throw, 83-82. It was another big night for Tulane's guard Jalen Cook, who had 24 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, the Shockers earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Thursday. They strolled past the Tulsa Golden Hurricane with points to spare, taking the game 81-63. Five players on Wichita State scored in the double digits: forward Kenny Pohto (13), forward James Rojas (13), guard Jaron Pierre Jr. (13), guard Jaykwon Walton (11), and guard Craig Porter Jr. (10).

Barring any buzzer beaters, Tulane is expected to win a tight contest Friday. Now might not be the best time to take Tulane against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past five consecutive games.

A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Green Wave are stumbling into the contest with the 11th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.6 on average. The Shockers' defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.40%, which places them 21st in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Dickies Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Dickies Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Green Wave are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Shockers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Green Wave as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Wichita State have won seven out of their last ten games against Tulane.