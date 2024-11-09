Who's Playing

Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions @ Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Current Records: Arkansas Pine Bluff 1-1, Tulsa 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Donald W. Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Donald W. Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane will face off against the Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Tulsa is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Monday. They came out on top against Northeastern State by a score of 82-68.

Meanwhile, Arkansas Pine Bluff posted their biggest win since December 18, 2023 on Wednesday. They steamrolled past Champ. Christ. 99-57. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 52-29.

Arkansas Pine Bluff was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Champ. Christ. only posted six.

Everything came up roses for Tulsa against Arkansas Pine Bluff in their previous meeting back in December of 2019, as the team secured a 72-39 victory. Will Tulsa repeat their success, or does Arkansas Pine Bluff have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Tulsa won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.