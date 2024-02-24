Who's Playing

Charlotte 49ers @ Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Current Records: Charlotte 17-9, Tulsa 13-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Donald W. Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Donald W. Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the Charlotte 49ers and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at Donald W. Reynolds Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Charlotte unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Wednesday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 76-52 punch to the gut against the Tigers. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Charlotte has scored all season.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Dishon Jackson, who almost dropped a double-double on ten points and nine rebounds.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Charlotte struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Memphis pulled down 14 offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for the Golden Hurricane, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 79-63 loss to the Shockers on Wednesday.

Like Charlotte, Tulsa lost despite seeing results from several players. PJ Haggerty led the charge by scoring 24 points along with seven rebounds and four steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Tyshawn Archie, who scored 14 points along with two steals.

The 49ers' defeat dropped their record down to 17-9. As for the Golden Hurricane, they have been struggling recently as they've lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-13 record this season.

Charlotte beat the Golden Hurricane 84-76 in their previous matchup back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Charlotte since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Charlotte has won both of the games they've played against Tulsa in the last 2 years.