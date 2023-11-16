Who's Playing

Jackson State Tigers @ Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Current Records: Jackson State 0-4, Tulsa 2-0

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Donald Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Donald Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Jackson State Tigers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 16th at Donald Reynolds Center. Jackson State might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 12 turnovers on Tuesday.

It's hard to win when you make ten fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Jackson State found out the hard way. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 88-66 to the Lions.

Jackson State's defeat came about despite a quality game from Ken Evans Jr., who earned 33 points.

Meanwhile, the Golden Hurricane were able to grind out a solid victory over the Cardinals on Saturday, taking the game 85-71. The win made it back-to-back wins for Tulsa.

Cobe Williams was the offensive standout of the matchup as he earned 27 points along with 6 assists. Another player making a difference was Isaiah Barnes, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 10 rebounds.

The Tigers bumped their record down to 0-4 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight on the road. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 67.5 points per game. As for the Golden Hurricane, their victory bumped their record up to 2-0.

Thursday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Jackson State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Tulsa struggles in that department as they've been even better at 50 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Jackson State came up short against Tulsa in their previous meeting back in November of 2022, falling 85-79. Can Jackson State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Tulsa won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.