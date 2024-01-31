Who's Playing

Wichita State Shockers @ Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Current Records: Wichita State 9-11, Tulsa 11-8

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Donald W. Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

Tulsa is 2-8 against the Shockers since February of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Donald W. Reynolds Center. Both teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Tulsa was handed a 33-point defeat in their previous outing, but they didn't let that bad energy affect their game against the Owls on Saturday. The Golden Hurricane narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Owls 85-83. The victory was just what Tulsa needed coming off of a 103-70 loss in their prior match.

Tulsa's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Cobe Williams led the charge by scoring 19 points along with six assists and five rebounds. Another player making a difference was PJ Haggerty, who scored 21 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Wichita State had to suffer through an eight-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They came out on top against the Mustangs by a score of 77-72 on Sunday.

Among those leading the charge was Dalen Ridgnal, who scored 11 points along with three steals.

The Golden Hurricane's win ended a 17-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 11-8. As for the Shockers, their victory ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 9-11.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Tulsa have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Wichita State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, Tulsa is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, keep Tulsa's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 2-6-1 record against the spread vs the Shockers over their last nine matchups.

Odds

Tulsa is a slight 1-point favorite against Wichita State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 152.5 points.

Series History

Wichita State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Tulsa.