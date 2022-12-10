Who's Playing

Central Michigan @ Tulsa

Current Records: Central Michigan 4-5; Tulsa 2-6

What to Know

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Central Michigan Chippewas at 3 p.m. ET Dec. 10 at Donald Reynolds Center.

It was close but no cigar for the Golden Hurricane as they fell 76-72 to the Detroit Titans on Wednesday. Forward Tim Dalger wasn't much of a difference maker for Tulsa; Dalger finished with only eight points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, CMU entered their contest against the Robert Morris Colonials on Wednesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. CMU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 71-66 to Robert Morris.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. If CMU want to win on Saturday, they will need to focus on stopping the Golden Hurricane's guard Sam Griffin, who had 20 points and five assists along with seven boards, and forward Bryant Selebangue, who posted a double-double on 17 points and ten rebounds. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Donald Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Donald Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.