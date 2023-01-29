Who's Playing

Memphis @ Tulsa

Current Records: Memphis 16-5; Tulsa 5-14

What to Know

The Memphis Tigers won both of their matches against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane last season (67-64 and 83-81) and are aiming for the same result on Sunday. Memphis and Tulsa will face off in an American Athletic battle at 5 p.m. ET at Donald Reynolds Center. The Tigers will be strutting in after a win while Tulsa will be stumbling in from a loss.

Memphis had enough points to win and then some against the SMU Mustangs on Thursday, taking their contest 99-84. Guard Kendric Davis gave his former team something to remember him by as he posted a double-double on 25 points and 11 dimes in addition to seven boards for Memphis.

Meanwhile, the Golden Hurricane came up short against the East Carolina Pirates on Tuesday, falling 76-66. Guard Sam Griffin had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 32 minutes but putting up just eight points on 2-for-12 shooting.

The Tigers' victory brought them up to 16-5 while Tulsa's defeat pulled them down to 5-14. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Memphis have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.90%, which places them 12th in college basketball. Less enviably, the Golden Hurricane are stumbling into the matchup with the 14th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.1 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Donald Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Donald Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Memphis have won eight out of their last 14 games against Tulsa.