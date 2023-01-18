Who's Playing

SMU @ Tulsa

Current Records: SMU 6-12; Tulsa 4-12

What to Know

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane haven't won a game against the SMU Mustangs since Feb. 22 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. The Golden Hurricane and SMU will face off in an American Athletic battle at 8 p.m. ET at Donald Reynolds Center. Both teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

Tulsa was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 73-69 to the Wichita State Shockers. Guard Anthony Pritchard wasn't much of a difference maker for Tulsa; Pritchard played for 33 minutes but put up just nine points on 4-for-12 shooting and five turnovers.

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for SMU as they fell 54-52 to the Cincinnati Bearcats this past Saturday. Despite the defeat, SMU got a solid performance out of forward Samuell Williamson, who had eight points in addition to 13 boards and three blocks.

The Golden Hurricane are now 4-12 while the Mustangs sit at 6-12. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Tulsa has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.20% from the floor on average, which is the 25th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. SMU has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 42.10% percent of their shots, which is the 47th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Donald Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Donald Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

SMU have won ten out of their last 13 games against Tulsa.