Who's Playing
SMU @ Tulsa
Current Records: SMU 6-12; Tulsa 4-12
What to Know
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane haven't won a game against the SMU Mustangs since Feb. 22 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. The Golden Hurricane and SMU will face off in an American Athletic battle at 8 p.m. ET at Donald Reynolds Center. Both teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.
Tulsa was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 73-69 to the Wichita State Shockers. Guard Anthony Pritchard wasn't much of a difference maker for Tulsa; Pritchard played for 33 minutes but put up just nine points on 4-for-12 shooting and five turnovers.
Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for SMU as they fell 54-52 to the Cincinnati Bearcats this past Saturday. Despite the defeat, SMU got a solid performance out of forward Samuell Williamson, who had eight points in addition to 13 boards and three blocks.
The Golden Hurricane are now 4-12 while the Mustangs sit at 6-12. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Tulsa has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.20% from the floor on average, which is the 25th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. SMU has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 42.10% percent of their shots, which is the 47th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Donald Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
SMU have won ten out of their last 13 games against Tulsa.
- Jan 01, 2023 - SMU 92 vs. Tulsa 67
- Mar 11, 2022 - SMU 83 vs. Tulsa 58
- Feb 23, 2022 - SMU 75 vs. Tulsa 61
- Dec 29, 2021 - SMU 74 vs. Tulsa 69
- Feb 03, 2021 - SMU 65 vs. Tulsa 63
- Feb 22, 2020 - Tulsa 79 vs. SMU 57
- Mar 14, 2019 - SMU 74 vs. Tulsa 65
- Jan 12, 2019 - SMU 77 vs. Tulsa 57
- Feb 01, 2018 - Tulsa 76 vs. SMU 67
- Mar 02, 2017 - SMU 93 vs. Tulsa 70
- Feb 04, 2017 - SMU 76 vs. Tulsa 53
- Feb 10, 2016 - Tulsa 82 vs. SMU 77
- Dec 29, 2015 - SMU 81 vs. Tulsa 69