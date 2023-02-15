Who's Playing
South Florida @ Tulsa
Current Records: South Florida 10-15; Tulsa 5-19
What to Know
The South Florida Bulls are 0-10 against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane since March of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Wednesday. The Bulls and Tulsa will face off in an American Athletic battle at 8 p.m. ET at Donald Reynolds Center. South Florida won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 4.5-point advantage in the spread.
The game between South Florida and the Cincinnati Bearcats this past Saturday was not particularly close, with South Florida falling 84-65. One thing holding South Florida back was the mediocre play of guard Tyler Harris, who did not have his best game: he played for 35 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-15 shooting.
Meanwhile, the Golden Hurricane took a serious blow against the UCF Knights this past Saturday, falling 96-52. The losing side was boosted by forward Bryant Selebangue, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and ten rebounds.
The Bulls are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the SE Missouri State Redhawks Nov. 7 easily too and instead slipped up with a 64-61. In other words, don't count Tulsa out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Donald Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.00
Odds
The Bulls are a 4.5-point favorite against the Golden Hurricane, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Tulsa have won all of the games they've played against South Florida in the last nine years.
- Feb 19, 2022 - Tulsa 65 vs. South Florida 57
- Jan 29, 2022 - Tulsa 76 vs. South Florida 45
- Jan 06, 2021 - Tulsa 61 vs. South Florida 51
- Feb 15, 2020 - Tulsa 56 vs. South Florida 48
- Jan 05, 2019 - Tulsa 78 vs. South Florida 75
- Feb 18, 2018 - Tulsa 73 vs. South Florida 61
- Feb 04, 2018 - Tulsa 63 vs. South Florida 54
- Feb 23, 2017 - Tulsa 82 vs. South Florida 68
- Jan 21, 2017 - Tulsa 79 vs. South Florida 67
- Mar 05, 2016 - Tulsa 84 vs. South Florida 74