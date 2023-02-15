Who's Playing

South Florida @ Tulsa

Current Records: South Florida 10-15; Tulsa 5-19

What to Know

The South Florida Bulls are 0-10 against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane since March of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Wednesday. The Bulls and Tulsa will face off in an American Athletic battle at 8 p.m. ET at Donald Reynolds Center. South Florida won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 4.5-point advantage in the spread.

The game between South Florida and the Cincinnati Bearcats this past Saturday was not particularly close, with South Florida falling 84-65. One thing holding South Florida back was the mediocre play of guard Tyler Harris, who did not have his best game: he played for 35 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-15 shooting.

Meanwhile, the Golden Hurricane took a serious blow against the UCF Knights this past Saturday, falling 96-52. The losing side was boosted by forward Bryant Selebangue, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and ten rebounds.

The Bulls are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the SE Missouri State Redhawks Nov. 7 easily too and instead slipped up with a 64-61. In other words, don't count Tulsa out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Donald Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Odds

The Bulls are a 4.5-point favorite against the Golden Hurricane, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Tulsa have won all of the games they've played against South Florida in the last nine years.