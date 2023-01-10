Who's Playing

Temple @ Tulsa

Current Records: Temple 9-8; Tulsa 4-10

What to Know

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Tulsa and the Temple Owls will face off in an American Athletic battle at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Donald Reynolds Center. The Golden Hurricane lost both of their matches to Temple last season on scores of 64-69 and 58-67, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.

Tulsa ended up a good deal behind the Tulane Green Wave when they played last Wednesday, losing 93-77. The losing side was boosted by forward Bryant Selebangue, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the contest between Temple and Tulane this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with the Owls falling 87-76 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Despite the defeat, Temple had strong showings from guard Khalif Battle, who had 21 points, and forward Zach Hicks, who had 16 points.

The Golden Hurricane are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past 11 games, so buyers beware.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Donald Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Donald Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Owls are a 3.5-point favorite against the Golden Hurricane, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Tulsa have won seven out of their last 13 games against Temple.