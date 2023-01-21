Who's Playing

Tulane @ Tulsa

Current Records: Tulane 12-6; Tulsa 4-13

What to Know

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane haven't won a matchup against the Tulane Green Wave since Feb. 25 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Tulsa and Tulane will face off in an American Athletic battle at 8 p.m. ET at Donald Reynolds Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

It was close but no cigar for the Golden Hurricane as they fell 79-76 to the SMU Mustangs on Wednesday. Tulsa's defeat came about despite a quality game from forward Bryant Selebangue, who posted a double-double on 24 points and 14 rebounds. That makes it four consecutive games in which Selebangue has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Tulane on Tuesday, and boy were they were right. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 80-60 punch to the gut against the Houston Cougars. The losing side was boosted by guard Jaylen Forbes, who had 23 points.

The losses put Tulsa at 4-13 and Tulane at 12-6. The Golden Hurricane are 2-10 after losses this year, the Green Wave 5-0.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Donald Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Donald Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Tulsa have won ten out of their last 15 games against Tulane.