Who's Playing
Tulane @ Tulsa
Current Records: Tulane 12-6; Tulsa 4-13
What to Know
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane haven't won a matchup against the Tulane Green Wave since Feb. 25 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Tulsa and Tulane will face off in an American Athletic battle at 8 p.m. ET at Donald Reynolds Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
It was close but no cigar for the Golden Hurricane as they fell 79-76 to the SMU Mustangs on Wednesday. Tulsa's defeat came about despite a quality game from forward Bryant Selebangue, who posted a double-double on 24 points and 14 rebounds. That makes it four consecutive games in which Selebangue has had at least ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Tulane on Tuesday, and boy were they were right. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 80-60 punch to the gut against the Houston Cougars. The losing side was boosted by guard Jaylen Forbes, who had 23 points.
The losses put Tulsa at 4-13 and Tulane at 12-6. The Golden Hurricane are 2-10 after losses this year, the Green Wave 5-0.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Donald Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Tulsa have won ten out of their last 15 games against Tulane.
- Jan 04, 2023 - Tulane 93 vs. Tulsa 77
- Jan 26, 2022 - Tulane 97 vs. Tulsa 63
- Mar 11, 2021 - Tulane 77 vs. Tulsa 70
- Feb 10, 2021 - Tulane 58 vs. Tulsa 48
- Feb 25, 2020 - Tulsa 62 vs. Tulane 57
- Jan 18, 2020 - Tulsa 67 vs. Tulane 54
- Feb 28, 2019 - Tulsa 72 vs. Tulane 64
- Feb 14, 2019 - Tulsa 80 vs. Tulane 57
- Feb 08, 2018 - Tulsa 91 vs. Tulane 89
- Dec 31, 2017 - Tulsa 65 vs. Tulane 56
- Mar 09, 2017 - Tulsa 66 vs. Tulane 60
- Mar 05, 2017 - Tulane 81 vs. Tulsa 69
- Jan 18, 2017 - Tulsa 89 vs. Tulane 82
- Jan 30, 2016 - Tulsa 62 vs. Tulane 48
- Jan 10, 2016 - Tulsa 81 vs. Tulane 67