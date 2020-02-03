Watch Tulsa vs. Wichita State: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Tulsa vs. Wichita State basketball game
Who's Playing
Wichita State @ Tulsa
Current Records: Wichita State 17-3; Tulsa 14-6
What to Know
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane are 1-5 against the #23 Wichita State Shockers since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit this evening. Tulsa and Wichita State will face off in an American Athletic battle at 6 p.m. ET at Donald Reynolds Center. The Golden Hurricane are looking to extend their current five-game winning streak.
It was a close one, but on Sunday Tulsa sidestepped the Connecticut Huskies for a 79-75 win. It was another big night for Tulsa's forward Martins Igbanu, who posted a double-double on 28 points and ten boards.
Meanwhile, Wichita State beat the UCF Knights 87-79 on Saturday. Wichita State got double-digit scores from five players: guard Dexter Dennis (18), center Jaime Echenique (14), guard Grant Sherfield (14), guard Erik Stevenson (11), and forward Trey Wade (10).
Tulsa is now 14-6 while Wichita State sits at 17-3. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Golden Hurricane have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39%, which places them 22nd in college basketball. But Wichita State is even better: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.40%, which places them 16th in college basketball. We'll see if that edge gives Wichita State a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Donald Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $22.99
Odds
The Shockers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Golden Hurricane, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Golden Hurricane as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: 131
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Wichita State have won five out of their last six games against Tulsa.
- Feb 20, 2019 - Wichita State 81 vs. Tulsa 60
- Feb 02, 2019 - Wichita State 79 vs. Tulsa 68
- Jan 28, 2018 - Wichita State 90 vs. Tulsa 71
- Jan 13, 2018 - Wichita State 72 vs. Tulsa 69
- Nov 16, 2016 - Wichita State 80 vs. Tulsa 53
- Nov 17, 2015 - Tulsa 77 vs. Wichita State 67
-
