Watch Tulsa vs. Wichita State: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Wichita State @ Tulsa

Current Records: Wichita State 17-3; Tulsa 14-6

What to Know

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane are 1-5 against the #23 Wichita State Shockers since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit this evening. Tulsa and Wichita State will face off in an American Athletic battle at 6 p.m. ET at Donald Reynolds Center. The Golden Hurricane are looking to extend their current five-game winning streak.

It was a close one, but on Sunday Tulsa sidestepped the Connecticut Huskies for a 79-75 win. It was another big night for Tulsa's forward Martins Igbanu, who posted a double-double on 28 points and ten boards.

Meanwhile, Wichita State beat the UCF Knights 87-79 on Saturday. Wichita State got double-digit scores from five players: guard Dexter Dennis (18), center Jaime Echenique (14), guard Grant Sherfield (14), guard Erik Stevenson (11), and forward Trey Wade (10).

Tulsa is now 14-6 while Wichita State sits at 17-3. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Golden Hurricane have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39%, which places them 22nd in college basketball. But Wichita State is even better: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.40%, which places them 16th in college basketball. We'll see if that edge gives Wichita State a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Donald Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Donald Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.99

Odds

The Shockers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Golden Hurricane, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Golden Hurricane as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: 131

Series History

Wichita State have won five out of their last six games against Tulsa.