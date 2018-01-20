WATCH: Two impressive dunks set the tone early for No. 1 Villanova against UConn

Villanova turned in one of the more impressive first half performances of the season against UConn on Saturday.

The Wildcats knocked down seven 3-pointers, forced seven turnovers, and limited the Huskies on their home floor to a putrid 25 percent clip from the field to race out to a 39-18 halftime lead. UConn's 18 first half points is tied for the lowest it has scored in any half this season.

The visiting Wildcats trailed only once -- the only time being when UConn scored the first basket of the game -- and proceeded to turn the rout into a dunk contest early as Mikal Bridges set the tone with a monster slam.

THROW IT DOWN

Mikal Bridges put the exclamation point on this @NovaMBB jam. pic.twitter.com/VtzBCE2f5U — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 20, 2018

Teammate Eric Paschall followed suit shortly thereafter by taking a Jalen Brunson alley-oop and jamming it into the hoop to give Nova a double digit lead.

A SPECIAL DELIVERY pic.twitter.com/ykrkAFxWFX — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 20, 2018

Villanova took a 39-18 lead to the break and, by the looks of it, the Wildcats are well on their way to landing their 18th win of the season.