WATCH: Two impressive dunks set the tone early for No. 1 Villanova against UConn
Mikal Bridges' slam and an alley-opp started by Jalen Brunson showed Nova came ready to play
Villanova turned in one of the more impressive first half performances of the season against UConn on Saturday.
The Wildcats knocked down seven 3-pointers, forced seven turnovers, and limited the Huskies on their home floor to a putrid 25 percent clip from the field to race out to a 39-18 halftime lead. UConn's 18 first half points is tied for the lowest it has scored in any half this season.
The visiting Wildcats trailed only once -- the only time being when UConn scored the first basket of the game -- and proceeded to turn the rout into a dunk contest early as Mikal Bridges set the tone with a monster slam.
Teammate Eric Paschall followed suit shortly thereafter by taking a Jalen Brunson alley-oop and jamming it into the hoop to give Nova a double digit lead.
Villanova took a 39-18 lead to the break and, by the looks of it, the Wildcats are well on their way to landing their 18th win of the season.
