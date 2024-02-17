Who's Playing

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions @ TX A&M-CC Islanders

Current Records: Texas A&M-Commerce 9-15, TX A&M-CC 14-10

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Where: American Bank Center -- Corpus Christi, Texas

Texas A&M-Commerce has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the TX A&M-CC Islanders will face off in a Southland battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at American Bank Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The matchup between Texas A&M-Commerce and the Lions on Monday hardly resembled the 68-52 effort from their previous meeting. The Lions fell just short of the Lions by a score of 79-77.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored TX A&M-CC on Monday, but the final result did not. They fell to the Colonels 67-63. TX A&M-CC has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Lions have been struggling recently as they've lost ten of their last 13 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-15 record this season. As for the Islanders, their loss dropped their record down to 14-10.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: Texas A&M-Commerce have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.4 threes per game. It's a different story for TX A&M-CC, though, as they've been averaging only 5.7 threes per game. Given Texas A&M-Commerce's sizable advantage in that area, the Islanders will need to find a way to close that gap.

Texas A&M-Commerce lost to the Islanders on the road by a decisive 69-54 margin when the teams last played back in January. Can Texas A&M-Commerce avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

TX A&M-CC has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Texas A&M-Commerce.