UT Martin Skyhawks @ TX A&M-CC Islanders

Current Records: UT Martin 2-2, TX A&M-CC 1-3

When: Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Dugan Wellness Center -- Corpus Christi, Texas

Dugan Wellness Center -- Corpus Christi, Texas

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

After two games on the road, TX A&M-CC is heading back home. They will welcome the UT Martin Skyhawks at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Dugan Wellness Center. The Islanders are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80.8 points per game this season.

TX A&M-CC's offense and defense might be a bit winded after their high-scoring matchup with N. Mex. State on Thursday. TX A&M-CC was just a bucket shy of victory and fell 83-82 to N. Mex. State.

Isaac Williams put forth a good effort for the losing side as he almost dropped a double-double on 21 points and nine assists. His performance made up for a slower match against New Mexico on Tuesday. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaden Walker, who went 5 for 7 en route to 14 points plus six rebounds.

Meanwhile, UT Martin didn't have quite enough to beat Longwood on Saturday and fell 64-62. The Skyhawks have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even though they lost, UT Martin smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 12 offensive rebounds in four consecutive matchups.

TX A&M-CC's loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 1-3. As for UT Martin, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. TX A&M-CC hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.8 points per game. However, it's not like UT Martin struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.