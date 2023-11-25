Who's Playing

Furman Paladins @ UAB Blazers

Current Records: Furman 3-2, UAB 3-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama

What to Know

The UAB Blazers will be playing at home against the Furman Paladins at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bartow Arena. UAB has insisted on making their lastfive contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 3-2 during that stretch of close contests.

On Tuesday, the Blazers escaped with a win against the Blue Raiders by the margin of a single free throw, 58-57. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 14:10 mark of the first half, when they were facing a 15-2 deficit.

UAB can attribute much of their success to Javian Davis, who scored 21 points.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 24.5% worse than the opposition, a fact Furman found out the hard way on Sunday. They took a 78-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cowboys.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Marcus Foster, who scored 18 points along with 7 rebounds. Another player making a difference was JP Pegues, who scored 22 points.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UAB have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Furman struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

UAB came up short against Furman in their previous meeting back in November of 2016, falling 84-74. Can UAB avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Furman won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.