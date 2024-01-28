Who's Playing

Memphis Tigers @ UAB Blazers

Current Records: Memphis 15-4, UAB 12-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 28, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 28, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the UAB Blazers and the Memphis Tigers are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on January 28th at Bartow Arena. UAB will be looking to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

On Tuesday, the Blazers couldn't handle the 49ers and fell 76-70. The defeat came about despite UAB having been up 20 in the first half.

UAB's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Alejandro Vasquez, who scored 13 points, and Javian Davis who scored nine points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, while it was all tied up 34-34 at halftime, Memphis was not quite Tulane's equal in the second half on Sunday. The Tigers fell just short of the Green Wave by a score of 81-79. Memphis didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The losing side was boosted by David Jones, who dropped a double-double on 32 points and 11 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Malcolm Dandridge, who scored 13 points along with eight rebounds and eight blocks.

The Blazers' loss dropped their record down to 12-7. As for the Tigers, their defeat ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 15-4.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Sunday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. UAB hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.6 points per game. However, it's not like Memphis struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

UAB came up short against Memphis in their previous matchup back in December of 2019, falling 65-57. Can UAB avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Memphis has won 3 out of their last 4 games against UAB.