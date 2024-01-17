Who's Playing

Tulane Green Wave @ UAB Blazers

Current Records: Tulane 11-5, UAB 10-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the Tulane Green Wave and the UAB Blazers are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 17th at Bartow Arena. Tulane will be strutting in after a win while UAB will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Tulane ultimately got the result they hoped for on Sunday. They walked away with a 94-87 win over the Golden Hurricane. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 159.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Kevin Cross was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 28 points along with nine rebounds and three steals. Those 28 points set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaylen Forbes, who scored 20 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, UAB unfortunately witnessed the end of their six-game winning streak on Sunday. They fell 86-73 to the Owls.

The losing side was boosted by Yaxel Lendeborg, who scored eight points along with five rebounds. Less helpful for UAB was Eric Gaines' abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

The Green Wave's win bumped their record up to 11-5. As for the Blazers, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-6.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Wednesday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Tulane hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 87.2 points per game (they're ranked fifth in scoring overall). However, it's not like UAB struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.