Who's Playing
Charlotte @ UAB
Current Records: Charlotte 9-2; UAB 9-2
What to Know
The UAB Blazers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Charlotte 49ers at 7:30 p.m. ET Dec. 22 at Bartow Arena. These two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.
The Blazers entered their contest on Sunday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They were the clear victors by a 92-66 margin over the Southern Jaguars. It was another big night for UAB's guard Jordan Walker, who shot 6-for-13 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points and six assists.
Meanwhile, the sound you heard this past Saturday was the absolute smackdown Charlotte laid on the Monmouth Hawks.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 9-2. With both UAB and Charlotte swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
UAB have won five out of their last eight games against Charlotte.
- Jan 16, 2021 - Charlotte 70 vs. UAB 55
- Jan 15, 2021 - UAB 61 vs. Charlotte 37
- Jan 02, 2020 - Charlotte 51 vs. UAB 44
- Feb 09, 2019 - Charlotte 69 vs. UAB 62
- Feb 01, 2018 - UAB 76 vs. Charlotte 64
- Mar 08, 2017 - UAB 74 vs. Charlotte 73
- Feb 09, 2017 - UAB 82 vs. Charlotte 69
- Jan 16, 2016 - UAB 74 vs. Charlotte 72