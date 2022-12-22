Who's Playing

Charlotte @ UAB

Current Records: Charlotte 9-2; UAB 9-2

What to Know

The UAB Blazers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Charlotte 49ers at 7:30 p.m. ET Dec. 22 at Bartow Arena. These two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

The Blazers entered their contest on Sunday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They were the clear victors by a 92-66 margin over the Southern Jaguars. It was another big night for UAB's guard Jordan Walker, who shot 6-for-13 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, the sound you heard this past Saturday was the absolute smackdown Charlotte laid on the Monmouth Hawks.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 9-2. With both UAB and Charlotte swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UAB have won five out of their last eight games against Charlotte.