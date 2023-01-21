Who's Playing

North Texas @ UAB

Current Records: North Texas 15-5; UAB 13-6

What to Know

The UAB Blazers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Blazers and the North Texas Mean Green will face off in a Conference USA battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bartow Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with UAB winning the first 69-63 on the road and North Texas taking the second 58-57.

UAB was just a bucket short of a win on Monday and fell 74-73 to the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders. Despite the defeat, UAB got a solid performance out of center Trey Jemison, who posted a double-double on 18 points and 11 boards.

Meanwhile, North Texas received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 72-60 to the Rice Owls. This was hardly the result the Mean Green or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 11.5 points over Rice heading into this contest. Guard Tylor Perry (18 points) was the top scorer for North Texas.

The losses put UAB at 13-6 and North Texas at 15-5. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UAB ranks fourth in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 85.1 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, the Mean Green are stumbling into the game with the 351st fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 62.2 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Series History

UAB have won six out of their last nine games against North Texas.