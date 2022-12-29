Who's Playing

Texas-El Paso @ UAB

Current Records: Texas-El Paso 8-4; UAB 10-2

What to Know

The UAB Blazers are 8-1 against the Texas-El Paso Miners since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. UAB will play host again and welcome Texas-El Paso to Bartow Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Blazers won both of their matches against Texas-El Paso last season (75-62 and 69-66) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

UAB beat the Charlotte 49ers 76-68 last week.

Meanwhile, Texas-El Paso entered their game against the Kent State Golden Flashes last Thursday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. The Miners were just a bucket shy of a win and fell 47-46 to Kent State.

UAB is the favorite in this one, with an expected 15.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with UAB, who are 5-6 against the spread.

UAB's victory brought them up to 10-2 while Texas-El Paso's defeat pulled them down to 8-4. The Blazers are 7-2 after wins this season, and Texas-El Paso is 3-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.50

Odds

The Blazers are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Miners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blazers as a 16-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

UAB have won eight out of their last nine games against Texas-El Paso.