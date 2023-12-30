Who's Playing

Cal Poly Mustangs @ UC Davis Aggies

Current Records: Cal Poly 4-9, UC Davis 6-6

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Where: University Credit Union Center -- Davis, California

What to Know

Cal Poly has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Cal Poly Mustangs and the UC Davis Aggies will face off in a Big West battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at University Credit Union Center. Cal Poly has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

The matchup between Cal Poly and CSNorthridge on Thursday hardly resembled the 64-53 effort from their previous meeting. The Mustangs fell 83-73 to the Matadors.

Even though UC Davis has not done well against UCSB recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Thursday. The Aggies walked away with a 76-62 victory over the Gauchos. The win made it back-to-back wins for UC Davis.

The Mustangs have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-9 record this season. As for the Aggies, the win got them back to even at 6-6.

Cal Poly came up short against UC Davis in their previous meeting back in February, falling 58-52. Can Cal Poly avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UC Davis has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Cal Poly.