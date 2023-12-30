Who's Playing
Cal Poly Mustangs @ UC Davis Aggies
Current Records: Cal Poly 4-9, UC Davis 6-6
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: University Credit Union Center -- Davis, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Cal Poly has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Cal Poly Mustangs and the UC Davis Aggies will face off in a Big West battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at University Credit Union Center. Cal Poly has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.
The matchup between Cal Poly and CSNorthridge on Thursday hardly resembled the 64-53 effort from their previous meeting. The Mustangs fell 83-73 to the Matadors.
Even though UC Davis has not done well against UCSB recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Thursday. The Aggies walked away with a 76-62 victory over the Gauchos. The win made it back-to-back wins for UC Davis.
The Mustangs have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-9 record this season. As for the Aggies, the win got them back to even at 6-6.
Cal Poly came up short against UC Davis in their previous meeting back in February, falling 58-52. Can Cal Poly avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
UC Davis has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Cal Poly.
- Feb 25, 2023 - UC Davis 58 vs. Cal Poly 52
- Jan 21, 2023 - UC Davis 65 vs. Cal Poly 63
- Mar 08, 2022 - UC Davis 63 vs. Cal Poly 53
- Jan 15, 2022 - Cal Poly 82 vs. UC Davis 74
- Feb 27, 2021 - UC Davis 68 vs. Cal Poly 66
- Feb 26, 2021 - UC Davis 69 vs. Cal Poly 61
- Feb 20, 2020 - UC Davis 77 vs. Cal Poly 62
- Feb 01, 2020 - UC Davis 66 vs. Cal Poly 51
- Feb 07, 2019 - UC Davis 63 vs. Cal Poly 53
- Jan 19, 2019 - UC Davis 75 vs. Cal Poly 63