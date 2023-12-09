Who's Playing

Milwaukee Panthers @ UC Davis Aggies

Current Records: Milwaukee 3-6, UC Davis 3-4

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, UC Davis is heading back home. They will take on the Milwaukee Panthers at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Wednesday, the Aggies came up short against the Wolf Pack and fell 80-68. That's two games in a row now that UC Davis has lost by exactly 12 points.

UC Davis' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Elijah Pepper, who scored 20 points along with 6 rebounds, and Kane Milling who scored 16 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They fell to the Tommies 75-71.

The last time the Aggies won on the road was back last Thursday. Having now lost three straight away games, they've bumped their record down to 3-4. As for the Panthers, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-6 record this season.

In addition to losing their last games, the two teams failed to cover the spread. Going forward, UC Davis is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Milwaukee: they have a less-than-stellar 2-5 record against the spread this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UC Davis have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 32.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Milwaukee struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

UC Davis is a big 9-point favorite against Milwaukee, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

Series History

Milwaukee won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.