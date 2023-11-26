Who's Playing

Sacramento State Hornets @ UC Davis Aggies

Current Records: Sacramento State 1-5, UC Davis 3-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: University Credit Union Center -- Davis, California

What to Know

After two games on the road, UC Davis is heading back home. They will take on the Sacramento State Hornets at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Sacramento State took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on UC Davis, who comes in off a win.

Two weeks ago, the Aggies didn't have too much trouble with the Bison on the road as they won 68-53.

Meanwhile, Sacramento State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They fell just short of the Governors by a score of 74-71. Sacramento State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

As for their next game, UC Davis is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UC Davis have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Sacramento State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 41 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

UC Davis is a big 9-point favorite against Sacramento State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

Series History

UC Davis and Sacramento State both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.