Who's Playing

Arkansas State @ UC Davis

Current Records: Arkansas State 2-1; UC Davis 2-1

What to Know

The Arkansas State Red Wolves will take on the UC Davis Aggies at 9 p.m. ET Friday at The Pavilion. The odds don't look promising for Arkansas State, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

The Red Wolves made easy work of the Lyon Scots on Monday and carried off an 82-58 victory.

Meanwhile, UC Davis came up short against the Loyola Marymount Lions on Saturday, falling 85-75. One thing holding UC Davis back was the mediocre play of guard Ty Johnson, who did not have his best game: he picked up four fouls and turned the ball over five times en route to a 15-point finish.

Arkansas State's win lifted them to 2-1 while UC Davis' loss dropped them down to 2-1. We'll see if Arkansas State can repeat their recent success or if UC Davis bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: The Pavilion -- Davis, California

The Pavilion -- Davis, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Aggies are a big 8-point favorite against the Red Wolves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Arkansas State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.