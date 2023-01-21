Who's Playing

Cal Poly @ UC Davis

Current Records: Cal Poly 7-12; UC Davis 11-8

What to Know

The Cal Poly Mustangs are 3-12 against the UC Davis Aggies since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Mustangs and UC Davis will face off in a Big West battle at 6 p.m. ET at University Credit Union Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Cal Poly winning the first 82-74 at home and UC Davis taking the second 63-53.

Cal Poly came up short against the UC San Diego Tritons on Thursday, falling 71-64.

Meanwhile, UC Davis was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 74-72 to the California Riverside Highlanders.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which squad bounces back.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: University Credit Union Center -- Davis, California

University Credit Union Center -- Davis, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UC Davis have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Cal Poly.