Who's Playing

Hawaii @ UC Davis

Current Records: Hawaii 16-6; UC Davis 13-9

What to Know

The UC Davis Aggies will be returning home after a two-game road trip. UC Davis and the Hawaii Warriors will face off in a Big West battle at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at University Credit Union Center. Hawaii will be strutting in after a win while the Aggies will be stumbling in from a loss.

UC Davis lost a heartbreaker to the Long Beach State Beach when they met last March, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Saturday. It was close but no cigar for UC Davis as they fell 75-72 to Long Beach State.

Speaking of close games: the Warriors narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners 72-69.

UC Davis is now 13-9 while Hawaii sits at 16-6. A couple stats to keep an eye on: UC Davis is 15th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.1 on average. Hawaii has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 52nd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch