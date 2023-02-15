Who's Playing
Northridge @ UC Davis
Current Records: Northridge 6-19; UC Davis 14-11
What to Know
The UC Davis Aggies will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Aggies and the Northridge Matadors will face off in a Big West battle at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at University Credit Union Center. Bragging rights belong to UC Davis for now since they're up 13-2 across their past 15 matchups.
UC Davis came up short against the Santa Barbara Gauchos this past Saturday, falling 84-74.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Northridge and the Cal Poly Mustangs this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Northridge wrapped it up with a 64-53 win at home.
Northridge's victory lifted them to an irreparable 6-19 while UC Davis' defeat dropped them down to 14-11. We'll see if Northridge can repeat their recent success or if the Aggies bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: University Credit Union Center -- Davis, California
Series History
UC Davis have won 13 out of their last 15 games against Northridge.
