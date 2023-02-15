Who's Playing

Northridge @ UC Davis

Current Records: Northridge 6-19; UC Davis 14-11

What to Know

The UC Davis Aggies will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Aggies and the Northridge Matadors will face off in a Big West battle at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at University Credit Union Center. Bragging rights belong to UC Davis for now since they're up 13-2 across their past 15 matchups.

UC Davis came up short against the Santa Barbara Gauchos this past Saturday, falling 84-74.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Northridge and the Cal Poly Mustangs this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Northridge wrapped it up with a 64-53 win at home.

Northridge's victory lifted them to an irreparable 6-19 while UC Davis' defeat dropped them down to 14-11. We'll see if Northridge can repeat their recent success or if the Aggies bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: University Credit Union Center -- Davis, California

University Credit Union Center -- Davis, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UC Davis have won 13 out of their last 15 games against Northridge.