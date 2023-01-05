Who's Playing

UC Irvine @ UC Davis

Current Records: UC Irvine 8-5; UC Davis 7-6

What to Know

The UC Irvine Anteaters and the UC Davis Aggies are set to square off in a Big West matchup at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 5 at University Credit Union Center. UC Irvine should still be feeling good after a win, while UC Davis will be looking to get back in the win column.

On Saturday the Anteaters capped 2022 off with a 79-75 victory over the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners.

Meanwhile, UC Davis came up short against the Hawaii Warriors last week, falling 74-66.

Barring any buzzer beaters, UC Irvine is expected to win a tight contest Thursday. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.

UC Irvine had enough points to win and then some against the Aggies when the teams previously met three seasons ago, taking their game 83-72. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Anteaters since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: University Credit Union Center -- Davis, California

University Credit Union Center -- Davis, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $49.08

Odds

The Anteaters are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.