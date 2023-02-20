Who's Playing

UC San Diego @ UC Davis

Current Records: UC San Diego 9-18; UC Davis 15-12

What to Know

The UC San Diego Tritons have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Tritons and the UC Davis Aggies will face off in a Big West battle at 6 p.m. ET on Monday at University Credit Union Center. UC San Diego has some work to do to even out the 1-3 series between these two since January of 2021, but a win here would be a good start.

UC San Diego strolled past the Northridge Matadors with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 75-62.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for UC Davis as they fell 78-76 to the UC Irvine Anteaters this past Saturday.

UC San Diego's victory lifted them to 9-18 while UC Davis' loss dropped them down to 15-12. We'll see if UC San Diego can repeat their recent success or if UC Davis bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 6 p.m. ET

Monday at 6 p.m. ET Where: University Credit Union Center -- Davis, California

University Credit Union Center -- Davis, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UC Davis have won three out of their last four games against UC San Diego.