CS Fullerton Titans @ UC Irvine Anteaters

Current Records: CS Fullerton 8-6, UC Irvine 9-5

What to Know

CS Fullerton and UC Irvine are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Bren Events Center. CS Fullerton pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 11.5-point favorite Anteaters.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but CS Fullerton ultimately got the result they hoped for on Sunday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 63-61 win over the Warriors. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 28.3% better than the opposition, as CS Fullerton's was.

Meanwhile, everything went the Anteaters' way against the Roadrunners on Saturday as the Anteaters made off with a 75-56 win. The win made it back-to-back wins for UC Irvine.

The Titans have been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight contests, which provided a nice bump to their 8-6 record this season. As for the Anteaters, their victory ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 9-5.

Not only did both teams in this Thursday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking forward, UC Irvine is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11.5 points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last six times they've played CS Fullerton.

CS Fullerton came out on top in a nail-biter against UC Irvine in their previous meeting back in March of 2023, sneaking past 83-80. Will CS Fullerton repeat their success, or does UC Irvine have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UC Irvine is a big 11.5-point favorite against CS Fullerton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 136.5 points.

Series History

UC Irvine and CS Fullerton both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.