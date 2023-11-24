Who's Playing

Rice Owls @ UC Irvine Anteaters

Current Records: Rice 1-4, UC Irvine 5-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:15 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:15 p.m. ET Where: Dollar Loan Center -- Henderson, Nevada

Dollar Loan Center -- Henderson, Nevada Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The UC Irvine Anteaters' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Rice Owls at 4:15 p.m. ET on November 24th at Dollar Loan Center. Rice took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on UC Irvine, who comes in off a win.

Last Wednesday, the Anteaters were able to grind out a solid victory over the Rockets, taking the game 77-71.

Meanwhile, Rice's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fourth straight loss. They were completely outmatched by the Lobos on the road and fell 90-56. Rice didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Mekhi Mason, who scored 17 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Travis Evee, who scored 15 points.

The Anteaters' win bumped their season record to 5-1 while the Rockets' defeat dropped theirs to 3-2.

UC Irvine will be fighting an uphill battle on Friday as the experts have pegged them as the eight-point underdog. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UC Irvine have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Rice struggles in that department as they've been averaging 35.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

UC Irvine is a big 8-point favorite against Rice, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Anteaters as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 150.5 points.

Injury Report for UC Irvine

Injury Report for Rice

Cameron Sheffield: Game-Time Decision (Foot)

No Injury Information