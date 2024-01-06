Who's Playing

UC Davis Aggies @ UC Irvine Anteaters

Current Records: UC Davis 8-6, UC Irvine 10-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Bren Events Center -- Irvine, California

What to Know

The UC Irvine Anteaters and the UC Davis Aggies will face off in a Big West clash at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Bren Events Center. Both teams are coming into the match red-hot, with UC Irvine sitting on three straight wins and UC Davis on four.

On Thursday, the Anteaters rang in the new year with a 75-67 victory over the Titans. 75 seems to be a good number for UC Irvine as the team scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

UC Davis has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five contests by 20 points or more this season. They put the hurt on the Highlanders with a sharp 83-63 victory on Thursday. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 41-22.

The Anteaters' win was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 10-5. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 87.2 points per game. As for the Aggies, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six games, which provided a massive bump to their 8-6 record this season.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: UC Irvine just can't miss this season, having made 48.4% of their shots per game. However, it's not like UC Davis struggles in that department as they've made 46.7% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UC Irvine skirted past UC Davis 78-76 in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. Will UC Irvine repeat their success, or does UC Davis have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UC Irvine has won 7 out of their last 10 games against UC Davis.