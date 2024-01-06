Who's Playing

UC Davis Aggies @ UC Irvine Anteaters

Current Records: UC Davis 8-6, UC Irvine 10-5

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big West matchup on schedule as the UC Irvine Anteaters and the UC Davis Aggies are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Bren Events Center. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as UC Irvine comes in on three and UC Davis on four.

Last Thursday, the Anteaters beat the Titans 75-67. 75 seems to be a good number for UC Irvine as the team scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

UC Davis has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five matchups by 20 points or more this season. Everything went their way against the Highlanders on Thursday as the Aggies made off with a 83-63 victory. With UC Davis ahead 41-22 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

The Anteaters' win was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 10-5. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 87.2 points per game. As for the Aggies, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 8-6 record this season.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: UC Irvine just can't miss this season, having made 48.4% of their shots per game. However, it's not like UC Davis struggles in that department as they've made 46.7% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, UC Irvine is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep UC Irvine in mind: they have a solid 9-5 record against the spread this season.

Odds

UC Irvine is a big 9.5-point favorite against UC Davis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 141 points.

Series History

UC Irvine has won 7 out of their last 10 games against UC Davis.